Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin, who it says is believed to be in serious danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kryssy King, who was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office believe she is with Trevor Blackburn, who is not from Wisconsin.

Trevor Blackburn
Trevor Blackburn(Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities do not know what vehicle they would be traveling in, but they are believed to be in the Chippewa County, Wisconsin, area.

Officials describe Blackburn as a 22-year-old man with brown hair and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Kryssy is described as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700, option 1, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Illinois State University
UPDATE: ISU confirms assistant VP for student affairs dies after collision with bicycle
Sami J. Grullon
Quincy man arrested on charges for possession, trafficking cocaine
Travis McDonald
Livestock barn arson suspect faces other charges
QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
QPS buys parking lot for employees, buses

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Monroe City Panthers Ceaton Pennewell and Reece Buhlig Offer Insight On Facing Palmyra
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Sept. 30) Monroe City Panthers Share Insight On Facing Palmyra
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
QHS Football Standouts Kory Fletcher And Cole Wagy Offer Insight On Facing Sterling
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Sept. 30) QHS Blue Devils Share Insight On Facing Sterling