Great River Honor Flight awarded with check presentation

Blandinsville, Ill. (WGEM) - Two Doors Down in Blandsville, Illinois presented Great River Honor Flight with a check donation Saturday.

They raised more than $6,000 at their 13th annual steak grill-off where several local cooks offered various steak recipes.

They’ve donated more than $30,000 in total to the Honor Flight, over the last eight years.

The final Honor Flight this year is Thursday, October 13 out of Hannibal LaGrange University.

It will be the 62nd mission and will surpass the 2,000th veteran that has gone to Washington to see their memorials, at no cost to them.

