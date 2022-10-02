Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect

Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that left the scene of a hit and run accident Friday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7:30 p.m. Friday night a bicyclist was struck by a car on Highway 27, south of Argyle.

Police reported that the bicyclist suffered very serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Police said the vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a 2005-2010 Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle will be missing a passenger mirror.

Anyone with information or a tip should call the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 319-376-1090 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 319-372-1152 and forward it to Sergeant Juarez.

