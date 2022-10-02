Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip

On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After two open heart surgeries at just six days old, and a heart transplant at 14 years old, Eli Campos and his family are set to embark on a long awaited trip provided by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

On Sunday, Make-a-Wish held a send-off party at Quincy Axe Company before their departure to Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Wish Trip will include racing a sports car at Speed Vegas, but the highlight, Campos’ mother said, is the day Campos gets to zipline at the Grand Canyon.

Campos and his family were originally approved for a trip before 2020, but the pandemic put plans on hold.

“After his transplant on his 14th birthday he’s been doing great ever since,” Eli’s mother Dawnall Haston said. “So many years of him being accepted and not being able to do it, it’s really exciting.”

Originally, Campos had hoped to travel internationally for the trip.

Make-a-Wish grants 500 wishes in Illinois every year. Campos’ family documents his journey on the Encouraging Eli Facebook page.

