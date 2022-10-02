Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(Don Wright | AP Photo/Don Wright)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Barry Apple Festival
Visitors and businesses celebrate the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival
Authorities in West Virginia say two police officers apparently overdosed after a suspect threw...
Officers suffer overdose after man throws drugs in their faces, authorities say
Illinois State University
UPDATE: ISU confirms assistant VP for student affairs dies after collision with bicycle

Latest News

A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Timothy Luna, 25, has been charged after Ohio police say he is accused of raping children he...
Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say
More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential...
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston