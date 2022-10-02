Stable Forecast but Changes on the Way

The calm and pleasant weather persists... but changes are on the horizon.
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday remained fairly calm and warm with highs in the mid 70′s accompanied by plentiful sunshine. Sunday’s forecast can essentially be copied and pasted right in place for Monday as well, with sunny skies and temps staying in the mid 70′s (a few degrees above average). Temperatures will begin a slow climb upwards by just a few degrees on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, with highs approaching 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Along with the temperatures increasing, cloud cover will also begin increasing Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of an area of low pressure. That system will swing a cold front through Wednesday into Thursday. This mostly dry cold front will help to slowly drop temperatures at first, with highs plummeting well below average by Friday.

