Visitors and businesses celebrate the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Apples, Pies, & Rides... Oh My! is the theme for the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival, a Pike County fall tradition. Hundreds, possibly even thousands of visitors have stopped over at Barry’s Lafayette Park to enjoy the fall festivities.

Sylvia Smith, who was visiting from Pittsfield, was among one in the sea of people there to watch the parade on Saturday

“I’m here with my family and one of my best friends,” Smith said.

Smith said she’s been coming to the Apple Festival since she was a kid.

“It’s gotten a lot more popular over the years,” Smith said. “I’ve seen a lot more people. I’m glad a lot of the rides are the same.”

And it wouldn’t be an apple festival without apples.

Liberty FFA, an agricultural youth group, sold them to raise money for their yearly needs.

“We’re fundraising for different things we’ll need throughout the year,” said Liberty FFA member Taylor Crow.

Her colleague, Raeleigh Wolf, said the money will help them with trips and contests throughout the year.

“Business has been off and on,” Wolf said. “We’ve had a few customers here and there.”

Local businesses said they have to work extra hard during the Apple Festival; however, it pays off.

“I always say there’s a thousand each year,” said Barry Thrift Shop Owner Kerry Henson. “But everyone says there’s more than that coming through this door.”

His wife and co-owner Peggy Henson said they have ran the store for 18 years and the Apple Festival has benefited their business each year.

“A lot of them will come back a week or so later for more,” Henson said.

The Apple Festival is going on through Sunday, starting with a 7 a.m. breakfast put on by the American Legion and a car show.

