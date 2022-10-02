Walk to Remember honors children’s lives for a fifth year

Walk to Remember honors the lives of children who died to pregnancy loss, stillbirth or infant...
Walk to Remember honors the lives of children who died to pregnancy loss, stillbirth or infant death.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Sunday afternoon, dozens of walkers could be seen along the roads of South Park for the 5th annual Walk to Remember.

The event honors children who died due to pregnancy loss, stillbirth or infant death. Beginning with group prayer, attendees would later hear the names of babies who lost their lives.

Sunday was the first time since 2019 that the community gathered to honor those who lost their lives.

Event organizer Jessica Speckhart said it’s an emotional day, but also an important one.

“This is also for bereaved parents to know that they’re not suffering alone, that there is a community and this is a safe space to share their story,” Speckhart said.

All proceeds from the event are going directly towards local and regional pediatric intensive care units and neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

Speckhart said she hopes to expand the event in the coming years by creating a committee. October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Barry Apple Festival
Visitors and businesses celebrate the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival
Authorities in West Virginia say two police officers apparently overdosed after a suspect threw...
Officers suffer overdose after man throws drugs in their faces, authorities say
Illinois State University
UPDATE: ISU confirms assistant VP for student affairs dies after collision with bicycle

Latest News

Nursing students teach a child the importance of good dental hygiene.
34th annual Teddy Bear Clinic returns
The $100 million campaign has four pillars of focus: scholarships, faculty support, technology...
New $100 million campaign strives to recruit and retain WIU students
Great River Honor Flight awarded with check presentation
Great River Honor Flight awarded with check presentation
Hannibal Clinic celebrates 65th anniversary with a Fall Block Party
Hannibal Clinic celebrates 65th anniversary with a Fall Block Party