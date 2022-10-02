Walk to Remember honors children’s lives for a fifth year

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Sunday afternoon, dozens of walkers could be seen along the roads of South Park for the 5th annual Walk to Remember.

The event honors children who died due to pregnancy loss, stillbirth or infant death. Beginning with group prayer, attendees would later hear the names of babies who lost their lives.

Sunday was the first time since 2019 that the community gathered to honor those who lost their lives.

Event organizer Jessica Speckhart said it’s an emotional day, but also an important one.

“This is also for bereaved parents to know that they’re not suffering alone, that there is a community and this is a safe space to share their story,” Speckhart said.

All proceeds from the event are going directly towards local and regional pediatric intensive care units and neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

Speckhart said she hopes to expand the event in the coming years by creating a committee. October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.