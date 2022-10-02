WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 30) QHS Blue Devils Focused On The Challenge Ahead As They Prepare To Host The Sterling Golden Warriors In The Gem City

Western Big 6 Heavyweight Showdown Set For Flinn Memorial Stadium
QHS Blue Devil Standouts Offer Insight On Facing Sterling At Flinn
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High football team expects a physical game. A challenging contest on Football Friday Night that may push them to their limits, but to their credit, the (4-1) squad remains confident in their ability to compete and beat visiting (4-1) Sterling. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with QHS senior linebacker Kory Fletcher and junior offensive lineman Cole Wagy. Both Blue Devil standouts shared their thoughts on facing the Golden Warriors at Flinn Memorial Stadium this evening at 7:00 p.m.

The Sterling vs. QHS Showdown is the WGEM Game Of The Week!

(Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 Starting At 6:45 p.m.)

