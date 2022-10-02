WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 30) Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Ready To Welcome Palmyra To Lankford Field To Resume CCC Rivalry Series

Kickoff For Mayor’s Cup Showdown Set For 7:00 PM In Titletown
Monroe City Panthers Offer Their Thoughts On Facing Palmyra On "Football Friday Night!"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another chapter in the long Mayor’s Cup rivalry series on the Clarence Cannon Conference gridiron will unfold this evening at Lankford Field. That’s where undefeated and top-ranked Monroe City will host winless Palmyra High School under the lights. Despite what the records may indicate, this game will once again be a very spirited and emotional affair for the players in action between the lines.

Monroe City will be counting on their well respected defensive unit to lead the way. MCHS has a very fast and athletic corps of linebackers with speed once again this year lead by Ceaton Pennewell. With Monroe City head coach David Kirby at the helm of the program, there’s no chance that the (5-0) Panthers will overlook any aspect of facing head coach Kevin Miles and his ‘Orange and Black” crew.

We’ll check in with MC seniors Reece Buhlig and Pennewell and get their thoughts on taking on PHS on this “Football Friday Night!”

