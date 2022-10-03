2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past 24 hours.(KTUL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found two more victims who were wounded in a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.

Police initially said 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday night at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two other victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

Tulsa police say both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game. No arrests have been made.

