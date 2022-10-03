Birthdays and Anniversaries:October 2nd, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jane Rollison

Aalya Rozelle Baladenski

Byron Sparrow

Linda Shore

Andrew Maas

Zayveah Thomas

Matt Holtmeyer

Kylee Hagenah

Chad Cook

Jena Cook

Jered Cook

Darcie Shinberger

Julie Cramer

Norma Kentner

Barbara McDaniel Mason

Joshua Tjaden

Madison Steinkamp

Ashley Gregory

Jeffrey Baldwin

Don McCaughey

Rita Lindsey

Anita Lindsey

Marjorie Sullivan

ANNIVERSARIES

Klint & Shelby Cutkomp

Jim & Julie Maddox

Andrew & Katie Gerecke

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 3rd, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 3, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 3, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 1st, 2022

Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 30th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 30, 2022

Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 30, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 29th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 29, 2022

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 29, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 28th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 28, 2022

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 28, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 27th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com