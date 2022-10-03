Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 3rd, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Madeline Brandon

Andrew Corrigan

Morgan Grawe

Keith Miller

Byron Sparrow

Lori Orr

Tom Stark

Samantha Hirner

Lynn Johnson

Stacy Dixon

Lawana Goehl

Owen Potter

Jill Abston

Paislei Burnett

Shannon Niekamp

Angie Robertson

Bill Steinkamp

Jeannie Curan

Tiger Logan

Mark Wellman

Shane Fee

Wyatt Baxter

Makayla Killingbeck

Terry Wolf

Gerri Epping

ANNIVERSARIES

Devin & Charlene McDonald

Bryan & Penny Little

Rob & Rachelle Goodwin

Alan & Teresa Brown

Austin & Morgan McDonald

Joe & Rhonda LaCount

Bob & Joyce Fusselman

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries:October 2nd, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 3, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 3, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 1st, 2022

Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 30th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 30, 2022

Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 30, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 29th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 29, 2022

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 29, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 28th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 28, 2022

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 28, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 27th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com