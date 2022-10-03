Cardinals announce when potential NLCS tickets will go on sale

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced when tickets for the potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale.

Central secured! Cardinals clinch division title with win in Milwaukee Tuesday

Tickets for the potential games in the series will go on sale at 12 p.m. Thursday. Prices will start as low as $50 and be available for purchase online, at the Busch Stadium Box Office or via phone at 314-345-9000. Tickets will be limited to four per customer, per game.

Ahead of the public sale, fans can get ticket access for the postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2023 season tickets.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5
Barry Apple Festival
Visitors and businesses celebrate the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival

Latest News

Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Macomb High Bombers Rolling Along On The IHSA Gridiron At (5-0)
Macomb Bombers Setting Records During Sensational Season
Macomb football
Macomb football
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week