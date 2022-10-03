Cold air on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re going to be able to string together another set of nice days this work week. We will continue our sunshine with daytime high temperatures that run into the mid-70s. High pressure has been dominating our weather pattern for the past 7 days or so. High pressure usually means cloud-free skies and in this case relatively warm temps.

A brief cool down will have high temps about 20 degrees cooler than normal (Max Inman)

However, a cold front is on the way to the region. The cold front will slide through the area late Thursday into Friday. There are concerns on Friday night and into Saturday morning we may see temperatures dipping down to the freezing mark for some locations in the region. Right now we are forecasting a low near 33 to 34 degrees for the Quincy area. It is likely another frost will be possible for the region with Saturday morning’s low temperatures.

