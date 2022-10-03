FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5

Latest News

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries