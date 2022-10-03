Hamilton installing reading garden to make programs more accessible

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hamilton Public Library is in the process of creating an outdoor reading garden.

Library Director Kathryn Johnson said this comes as an effort to attract more patrons as the building is not handicap friendly.

”Unfortunately our building is not handicap accessible, and given how old our building is, so by holding programming outdoors we are able to offer our programs to a wider variety of people,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the project has been about nine months in the works but actual installation began two weeks ago. Currently, the garden has a cement pad that will eventually be covered with a roof.

The garden will also feature a play stage, picnic area and park benches.

Johnson said the project will be between $5,000 and $10,000 and is being paid for by fundraising and donations. The library is currently accepting donations to finish the project. Johnson said those looking to help can stop by the library at 861 Broadway Street or call the library at 217-847-2219.

Johnson is hopeful for the garden to be finished in time for next summer.

