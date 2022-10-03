Hamilton installing reading garden to make programs more accessible

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hamilton Public Library is in the process of creating an outdoor reading garden.

Library Director Kathryn Johnson said this comes as an effort to attract more patrons as the building is not handicap friendly.

”Unfortunately our building is not handicap accessible, and given how old our building is, so by holding programming outdoors we are able to offer our programs to a wider variety of people,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the project has been about nine months in the works but actual installation began two weeks ago. Currently, the garden has a cement pad that will eventually be covered with a roof.

The garden will also feature a play stage, picnic area and park benches.

Johnson said the project will be between $5,000 and $10,000 and is being paid for by fundraising and donations. The library is currently accepting donations to finish the project. Johnson said those looking to help can stop by the library at 861 Broadway Street or call the library at 217-847-2219.

Johnson is hopeful for the garden to be finished in time for next summer.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5
Barry Apple Festival
Visitors and businesses celebrate the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival

Latest News

Illinois treasurer highlights ABLE program for people with disabilities
Illinois treasurer highlights ABLE program for people with disabilities
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
Hamilton installing reading garden to make programs more accessible
Hamilton installing reading garden to make programs more accessible
Supply chain troubles push back opening of new West Prairie Junior/Senior High School
Supply chain troubles push back opening of new West Prairie Junior/Senior High School