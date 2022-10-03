Hospital Report: October 3, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Robert Obert, age 89, of the Illinois Veterans Home, died on October 2 in the Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Helen G. Ulm, age 99, of Illinois Veterans Home, formerly of Liberty, Illinois, died on October 1 in the Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Elizabeth Marie Waterman, age 91, of La Grange, Missouri, died on September 30 in the Lewis County Nursing Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Gary Lee Miller, 67 of New London, MO passed away September 30 at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Sharon Fugate, 79, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 30 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Thelma June Yelliott, age 93, of Quincy, died on September 30 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Juanita K. Hultz, 74, of Mendon, IL, passed away September 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Galan Wiley, 66, of New London, MO, passed away September 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Hiroko Scobee, age 87, formerly of Quincy, died on September 29 in Timber Point Healthcare Center, Camp Point, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Jacob Penn & Abigail Happekotte of Quincy, IL...boy

Matthew & Ashley Bilgri of Quincy, IL...boy

Blake & Madison Hetzler of Maywood, MO...boy

Andrew & Mackenzie Haines of Quincy, IL...girl

Joshua & Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, MO...boy

Joe & Ashley Friday of Camp Point, IL...boy

Nathan & Shelby DeJaynes of Golden...boy

Christopher & Samantha Paul of Quincy, IL...girl

Devon Trauitvetter & Jessica Konkler of Colchester, IL...boy

Darren & Amanda Wagy Quincy, IL...girl

Matt & Jessie Hill of Mt. Sterling, IL...boy

