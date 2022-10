QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Central Services announced that North 30th Street from Elm to College Streets will be closed to traffic on Oct. 4.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will end at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Central Services said they are replacing a bad section of the street.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

