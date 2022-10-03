Raider Road Show brings spirit to Quincy schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some Quincy elementary schools started their week off on the loud and fun side as the Raider Road Show brought some music and fun.

Quincy Notre Dame’s marching band, cheerleaders and Pommers performed at each of the city’s catholic elementary schools as a part of homecoming week celebrations.

Band Director Jill Steinkamp said the show is a fun way for QND students to spread school spirit to the younger kids.

“For one, who doesn’t want a day off of school. But two, the fact that the students get a chance to go and they get to play... and not only are they playing for siblings and other kids that are eventually going to go to QND, but they get to play for their teachers that they actually went to those grade schools. So it’s a chance for them to shine in front of their teachers as well,” said Steinkamp.

She said this year was the third time students kicked off homecoming week with this celebration.

Steinkamp said the roots of this celebration started when their options were limited during COVID.

“We originally had grade school pep assemblies we did inside. Due to COVID we had to stop kind of doing those. So when we started taking it outside, it actually just became a really fun thing for the kids to come outside and be able to dance and cheer and have a great time,” said Steinkamp.

She said QND’s homecoming parade will kick off Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The big homecoming football match up is Friday night.

