Rural Adams County bridge to close Tuesday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A bridge closure in rural Adams County may impact some commuters beginning on Tuesday.

The bridge carries East 2253rd Lane over McKee creek, linking the city of Camp Point to the Kellerville Blacktop.

The closure will be located around six miles South of Camp Point and nearly two miles North of the Blacktop.

Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said the closure is necessary so crews can replace deck beams that have been worn down over the last few decades.

“We will begin removing the asphalt to expose two of the deck beams that are bad,” said Frankenhoff. “And hopefully later in the week they will start working on removing those by sawing them out and eventually lifting them out and replacing them.”

He said the problems are directly related to the age of the bridge and the deck beams, and they were found during bi-annual inspections in late spring-early summer.

“They’re roughly 37 to 38 years old. At that time we weren’t prepping them too much for the salt use that we’ve got,” said Frankenhoff. “So we’ve just got some salt issues that have gotten down and worked on some of the pre-stressing strands and the beams.”

No marked detours will be available for this project, so drivers are urged to find an alternative route during the closure.

Frankenhoff said as long as weather permits, especially for concrete curing and asphalt pouring, the closure should last around two weeks.

