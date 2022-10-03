Still some time left to plant trees

QUINCY (WGEM) - While decorating the yard with pumpkins and mums for the autumn season, there is still time to add a tree to the mix.

As the leaves change, there are still a few weeks left in the prime season to plant a new tree.

Leffers Landscaping and Nursery President Floyd Leffers said now is a great time to pick out trees to plant and get them into the soil.

Autumn provides a unique chance for tree planting as the root systems have a chance to take hold and grow before the growth pauses during the winter months.

Leffers said anyone planning on planting a new tree should have plenty of water on standby.

“After you plant the tree, you normally give it a good saturation, and I mean really give it a good muddin in... As you’re planting it, you know, run the water in. And then from that point on, once a week give it a good saturation,” said Leffers.

He said the same can be said for other newly planted trees, even if they were not planted this year due to the dry conditions this summer.

“Make sure your trees are watered good, even the ones that were planted last year and the year before. They need a good soaking right now and, if you could, do that up until the weather freezes,” Leffers said.

The best time for planting trees will wrap up after the first few hard freezes in November and December.

Other important things to keep in mind when buying a tree include the type of tree and mulching.

Leffers said it’s important to purchase a tree that is suitable for the region’s weather.

With regard to mulching, it’s important to mulch up to, but not right against, the trunk to prevent against crown rot.

