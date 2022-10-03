Supply chain troubles push back opening of new West Prairie Junior/Senior High School

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Heading into the new school year, construction on the revamped West Prairie Junior/Senior High School was on pace for a completion date in December. Now, the district is facing supply chain issues that are pushing back the project entirely.

Superintendent Guy Gradert said they’re waiting on insulated exterior steel, which might not come in until November. Gradert said it would be another 12 weeks for installation.

“The delay has pushed our opening date back to next August,” Gradert said.

Gradert noted that crews are now working towards are February completion date. This would make the facility suitable for use before the end of the school year, but the district is holding off as a resort for a smoother transition.

Gradert said the district will use the extra time to their advantage.

“The board [of education] has decided to wait until August to make sure that all of our ducks are in a row,” Gradert said. “Whether it’s video surveillance, door locks or the processes of how we come to school and how we leave the school, it just gives us more time to work those things out.”

Up until December, 2021, the building in Colchester was home to the district 5th through 8th graders. Now, 7th and 8th grade are at the high school in Sciota with 6th grade at the elementary school in Colchester.

West Prairie senior Jensen Laughlin said he moved to the district his 8th grade year, but will never get to experience the revamped facility as a student.

“I remember hearing a lot of rumors that it was going to be really nice,” Laughlin said. “The teachers were going to end up moving and having all the stuff they needed supply wise and that it would be better than school we’re in now.”

For returning students, junior Claire Nelson said climate control is what many look forward to. She said the school in Sciota is not always to par, and that the new building will create a more comfortable learning environment.

“I feel like people will be able to focus a little better if they’re not dying of heat,” Nelson said.

The project cost the district $9.7 million and is being paid for with a county-wide sales tax for school facilities and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.

Gradert said the project is still on budget as crews will begin surfacing the parking lot and flooring the inside of the building in the coming weeks.

