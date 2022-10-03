Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.(Taco Bell)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is apologizing for its old breakfast menu.

The chain said it appears people want basics for breakfast, and menu items like the naked egg taco or even the waffle taco were anything but.

Those order options are gone, and the company has a new ad campaign promising it won’t go that crazy again.

Taco Bell tapped comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson for the gig with two commercials coming out this month that will run through December.

In case you haven’t hit up a Taco Bell recently, the breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.

The company admits it “over-innovated,” and “in breakfast, you have to be consistent.”

Clearly, the menu change worked – Taco Bell’s breakfast sales have surpassed 2019 levels.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5
Barry Apple Festival
Visitors and businesses celebrate the 52nd annual Barry Apple Festival

Latest News

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973
Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN...
‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther
Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer released
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her...
108-year-old woman honored in a big way for her birthday