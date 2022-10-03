Temperatures continue to rise a bit

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s, so not a bad way to kick off our Monday. A very large area of high pressure continues to hover over the Great Lakes and southern Canada. Therefore, the day is starting off with clear skies and we will have abundant sunshine through the day yet again. Daytime highs will be slightly above normal for this time of year, but very pleasant in the mid 70s. Winds will be light and out of the east. Into tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The blocking pattern that has been keeping us sunny and dry will start to break down today. This will allow a trough to head eastward towards us, but it is not expected to arrive here in the Tri-States until Wednesday.

Before that trough arrives, Tuesday will be another sunny day with highs in the mid 70s. Then on Wednesday, the trough will bring in a bit more clouds. So the day will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. Due to the weak nature of the trough and limited moisture available, the forecast remains dry.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.