Transitions of Western Illinois expanding Parents as Teachers program

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to ensure your child is growing properly, Transitions of Western Illinois has expanded eligibility guidelines to their Teachers as Parents program.

Formerly available to kids up to three years old, now kids as old as five years old can take part, which according to officials, can really make a difference.

Program supervisor Carol Harlow said work with parents to have them become their child’s first teacher in the process so they can achieve mental and physical milestones.

“We want to make sure that their talking in, you know, one and two word phrases and that we’re making sure their walking when they should be and when they can, when their language is increasing,” Harlow said.

She said the work they do with parents allows them to help their children, but also determine if any early intervention is needed in case child is falling behind and needs to be connected to extra resources.

Director of Development Barbara Chapin said they were able to do this thanks to grant money for their program to continue helping children and their families until pre-school so the children can reach their milestones. She said one factor in their decision is the shortage of childcare in the area.

“We had children leaving us at three and not having continued services which resulted in them sometimes losing the progress that they had made and then entering kindergarten behind their peers,” Chapin said.

The services are for free, and if you think you need any assistance, you can call Transitions at (217) 223-0413 and ask to speak with Carol Harlow or the Parents as Teachers program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.