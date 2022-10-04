1700 Kochs Lane rezone request denied by Quincy City Council

By Charity Bell
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy aldermen discussed and decided to concur with the recommendation from the city’s Plan Commission to not rezone 1700 Kochs Lane.

This decision comes after a public forum that more than 50 people attended.

Ten residents expressed various concerns about a plan that would take the now empty lot and build 18 apartments.

Neighbors in the area expressed they want to see development in the area, just not apartment-style living and more single-family housing.

”I have heard you and I will not accept changing the zoning,” said Quincy 1st Ward Alderman Greg Fletcher said. “I will be voting to concur with planning.”

Monday night alderman voted unanimously to have the zoning stay ‘R1A’ which will allow single-family housing to be built on the land.

Also at city council, nine ordinances were read aloud, one of which is a first reading that would amend a city code to limit the number of honeybees and hives a person can have.

The city planning and development director said this ordinance came about as a recommendation from the local bee association after complaints in the St. Charles neighborhood about too many beehives.

RELATED

Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5

Latest News

The mayor of the City of Quincy is working to find out how many new single-family houses need...
City council denies request to conduct housing and hotel need study
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
1700 Koch Lane rezone request denial
1700 Koch Lane rezone request denial
Redevelopment on northeast corner of 30th and Broadway Streets
Redevelopment on northeast corner of 30th and Broadway Street