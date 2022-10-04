1700 Kochs Lane rezone request denied by Quincy City Council

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy aldermen discussed and decided to concur with the recommendation from the city’s Plan Commission to not rezone 1700 Kochs Lane.

This decision comes after a public forum that more than 50 people attended.

Ten residents expressed various concerns about a plan that would take the now empty lot and build 18 apartments.

Neighbors in the area expressed they want to see development in the area, just not apartment-style living and more single-family housing.

”I have heard you and I will not accept changing the zoning,” said Quincy 1st Ward Alderman Greg Fletcher said. “I will be voting to concur with planning.”

Monday night alderman voted unanimously to have the zoning stay ‘R1A’ which will allow single-family housing to be built on the land.

Also at city council, nine ordinances were read aloud, one of which is a first reading that would amend a city code to limit the number of honeybees and hives a person can have.

The city planning and development director said this ordinance came about as a recommendation from the local bee association after complaints in the St. Charles neighborhood about too many beehives.

