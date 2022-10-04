Blessing Health System awarded Quincy’s Prestigious Landscape Award

Many of the Quincy Tree Commission's members came out for Tuesday's ceremony.
Many of the Quincy Tree Commission's members came out for Tuesday's ceremony.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Tree Commission recognized Blessing Health System Tuesday morning for their landscape renovations near the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway.

Mayor Mike Troup presented the award to Blessing Health President Maureen Kahn, along with the Tree Commission’s chairman Sarah Michaels.

Kahn said the new landscaping along the northwest corner of the health system campus had a park like environment to it, which benefits both Blessing employees and visitors to the hospital.

Michaels echoed that sentiment, saying that having the fresh and vibrant landscape is important, especially near the hospital.

“It might be a little bit of a stressful environment. People are sick, people are dealing with things,” said Michaels. “...and it’s a good opportunity just to take a mental health break, to walk around, see the beauty of the outdoors before they have to go back in, possibly to work or to visit a family member.”

She said the commission works every year to reward companies and individuals in the community that recognize how community beautification benefits everyone in an urban setting including residents, workers and visitors.

Last year the award was given to the Illinois Veterans Home.

City officials said in addition to the plaque given to Blessing Tuesday morning, a larger sign will arrive within the next couple of weeks to be placed on the health system’s campus for the public to see.

You can find out more information about the Quincy Tree Commission here.

Mayor Mike Troup and Tree Commission chairman Sarah Michaels presented the award to Blessing...
Mayor Mike Troup and Tree Commission chairman Sarah Michaels presented the award to Blessing Health President Maureen Kahn.(WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

The Maintenance Supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Chad Hatton said the debris is...
Hannibal Marina boat ramp closes for dredging
The Illinois Department of Public Health approved Memorial Hospital to start using the center...
New health and wellness center to provide hands on lessons for patients
As the thermostat temperatures rise with heating, so do energy costs.
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency
WEATHER ALERT - POSSIBLE WIDESPREAD FROST
WEATHER ALERT -WIDESPREAD FROST LOOKS LIKELY