Blessing Health System awarded Quincy’s Prestigious Landscape Award

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Tree Commission recognized Blessing Health System Tuesday morning for their landscape renovations near the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway.

Mayor Mike Troup presented the award to Blessing Health President Maureen Kahn, along with the Tree Commission’s chairman Sarah Michaels.

Kahn said the new landscaping along the northwest corner of the health system campus had a park like environment to it, which benefits both Blessing employees and visitors to the hospital.

Michaels echoed that sentiment, saying that having the fresh and vibrant landscape is important, especially near the hospital.

“It might be a little bit of a stressful environment. People are sick, people are dealing with things,” said Michaels. “...and it’s a good opportunity just to take a mental health break, to walk around, see the beauty of the outdoors before they have to go back in, possibly to work or to visit a family member.”

She said the commission works every year to reward companies and individuals in the community that recognize how community beautification benefits everyone in an urban setting including residents, workers and visitors.

Last year the award was given to the Illinois Veterans Home.

City officials said in addition to the plaque given to Blessing Tuesday morning, a larger sign will arrive within the next couple of weeks to be placed on the health system’s campus for the public to see.

