City council denies request to conduct housing and hotel need study

QUINCY (WGEM) - The mayor of the City of Quincy is working to find out how many new single-family houses need to be built to fill the need for housing in the city.

Mayor Mike Troup said he wants to have a housing and hotel feasibility study done to get developers to come to town.

He said the independent-market study looks at the number of hotel rooms and housing units the city needs, whether they are apartments, condos or single-family homes.

“I think it’s money well spent to come up with a study that really looks at the market, looks at what both our tourism group and the Oakley Lindsay center, and the other historical events that we’ve had the last couple of years, and the ones that are planned to help prove out what type of additional rooms would be warranted,” Troup said.

Some alderman expressed concern that the studies should be conducted by organizations like the Great River Economic Development Foundation and the hotel motel association.

“The hotel-motel association and then GREDF, I don’t know why it’s our job to do this study, they should be doing it. They should be bringing this and they’ve gone silent,” Quincy 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said. “They can come and tell us all about the fishing tournaments, that’s wonderful, but this seems like something right up their alley, especially with the hotel-motel tax.”

Monday night alderman voted to table the resolution for the housing study for two weeks and unanimously voted to deny the resolution for the hotel study.

