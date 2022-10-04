Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect to host homecoming event, free formal clothes

Foster Event for Homecoming
Foster Event for Homecoming(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s homecoming week for the Hannibal Pirates and a local organization has free dresses and suits for foster kids to feel their best.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, at 714 Broadway Street, FosterAdopt Connect is hosting a “Get ready with us” event.

Foster children can get dressed up and get their hair and makeup done for free.

Hannibal branch director Tamitha Ague said many foster kids are scared to ask for money to pay for dress clothes.

“They appreciate taking them on as part of their family, but adding on more expenditures past the daily needs, a lot of times kids will not ask for,” Ague said. “We want to help alleviate that ask as well as alleviate that financial expenditure.”

Ague said they still need donations for suits, dress shirts and shoes for boys.

She said you can donate at 714 Broadway Street.

