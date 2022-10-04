Hannibal Marina boat ramp closes for dredging

The Maintenance Supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Chad Hatton said the debris is re-purposed for projects around the city.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - If you’re trying to take advantage of the nice weather in Hannibal over the next couple of days, you’re going to have do to so on shore.

The boat ramp at the Hannibal Marina is closed this week for dredging.

Sediment and debris will be vacuumed up to make the water deeper and easier to move through.

It will then get pumped into a dredge pit south of the marina.

The Maintenance Supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Chad Hatton said the debris is re-purposed for projects around the city.

“Once it all dries out, we’ll be able to go in and we’ll be able to dig that back out and that’s good fertile top soil then that we can use throughout the park system and throughout the city as a whole, not just the parks department but other city departments,” said Hatton

Hatton said re-purposing top soil from the river will save Hannibal a little bit of money,

He said the last time he purchased top soil for park work, it was $400 per load.

The boat ramp will open again this Friday evening, but will close again on Monday, Oct. 10, if more officials find that more work needs to be done.

