High pressure to impact our forecast for one more day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Tuesday morning just a little cooler than yesterday morning. Most locations in the Tri-States are seeing temperatures in the 40s, but a few locations have been in the upper 30s. The blocking pattern over the Midwest will continue to break down today. This break down is gradual though, so the high pressure system over the Great Lakes will impact our forecast one more time today. The only difference between today and yesterday will be the presence of some widespread thin upper-level clouds today. We will still have plenty of sunshine though, even with those clouds. Daytime highs will be pleasant, in the mid 70s. Heading into tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

With the blocking pattern breaking down, this will allow for a trough to move through the area tomorrow. This trough will push more clouds into the Tri-States leading to partly sunny skies. As the trough moves through, it is going to try to drag a line of light rain showers our way. This trough will be weak and moisture will be limited here in the Tri-States though. So I am expecting most of that rain to dissipate before it arrives. However, after looking at some of the newer model runs I can not completely rule out a stray shower to two making it here.

