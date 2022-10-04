Hospital Report: October 4, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Daniel J. Logsdon, 82 of LaGrange, Missouri passed away October 3, at his home in rural LaGrange. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Frank Bosak, age 83, of Quincy, died on October 2 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Alice Kay Blunt, 77, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away September 30 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, Illinois. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Harry E. Summers age 87, of Quincy died on October 3 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home, Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Lori Anne Cadwallader age 61, of Quincy died on October 2, in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Betty Jeane McNutt, age 97, of Quincy, died on October 2, in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Robert M. “Bob” Obert, age 89, formerly of Liberty, Il died on Oct. 2 in the Illinois Veteran’s Home Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

