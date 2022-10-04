It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

One suggested origin of the name comes from the word ‘ataco.’

National Taco Day started in 2009.

Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
Carthage Memorial Hospital opens up their health and wellness center
Carthage Memorial Hospital