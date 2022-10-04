Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency

As the thermostat temperatures rise with heating, so do energy costs.
As the thermostat temperatures rise with heating, so do energy costs.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.

Officials with NECAC said there are several things northeast Missourians can do to keep the warm air in and the utility bills low this winter season.

Tips include keeping the thermostat set at a lower temperature, installing weather strips and caulk along window and door seams (along with any other cracks or seams), and using draft stoppers.

In the middle of winter, something as simple as a plastic film over the windows can even prevent heat from escaping the home.

NECAC’s Ralls County Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker said this time of year is when people usually begin looking more into weatherization and utility assistance.

“People are thinking ahead, trying to figure out what they’re going to do when it does start getting really cold, so all the questions are coming in and applications are energy assistance are as well,” said Dunker.

She said weatherization efforts are increasing in number, which led to NECAC’s weatherization department expanding with a whole new facility built in Louisiana, Missouri.

Dunker said anyone planning on applying for weatherization assistance to keep their homes energy efficient will need several things.

“They will need to bring identification for your household, income for the last three months whether that’s pay stubs or an award letter for social security and if you own your home you will need to bring your deed,” said Dunker.

Renters can also seek weatherization assistance, but they have to fill out a special form with their landlord approving of the work.

You can find out more about NECAC’s weatherization programs here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

The Maintenance Supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Chad Hatton said the debris is...
Hannibal Marina boat ramp closes for dredging
The Illinois Department of Public Health approved Memorial Hospital to start using the center...
New health and wellness center to provide hands on lessons for patients
Many of the Quincy Tree Commission's members came out for Tuesday's ceremony.
Blessing Health System awarded Quincy’s Prestigious Landscape Award
WEATHER ALERT - POSSIBLE WIDESPREAD FROST
WEATHER ALERT -WIDESPREAD FROST LOOKS LIKELY