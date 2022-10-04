New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There are efforts to bring improvements to downtown Hannibal through a community improvement district, but the area still needs to be defined.

The district would set aside a portion of sales tax collected at participating businesses and use it to finance their upgrades or help new businesses looking to move in.

Gordon Harrison has owned Lydia’s Cabinet of Curiosities for ten years. He said since Bits and Pieces moved in next to his shop five years ago, he’s gotten more customers.

“She’s a quilt shop and I’m kind of more of a ‘guy’ shop and so I’ve noticed a lot of wives go in there and the husbands come in here,” Harrison said.

Harrison thinks the district would bring positive change to downtown.

“There’s a lot of tourists and boats that come and they don’t want to see empty shops and they also want to spend money and buy things,” Harrison said.

The original district boundaries included Mark Twain Avenue, Main and Broadway Streets. The new additions include the lighthouse stairs and the park between Rock and North Streets.

“There’s been some talk about possibly putting some educational pieces along that and so when people are going up and down the lighthouse they can learn a little bit more community and the history of the community,” said Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Director Corey Mehaffy.

Mehaffy said the majority of downtown business owners are anxious to see the project move forward.

He said the areas on Mark Twain and Broadway Street will benefit greatly.

“We started to see some development on both of those corridors which is great to see, but we feel like these programs will incent additional private investment on both of those corridors and so we are looking forward to that,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy will be going in front of Hannibal City Council Tuesday night to get their input on the revised boundaries.

Those within the approved boundaries can choose whether or not to participate in the program.

New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District
New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District(WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Lee County officer makes a traffic stop
Lee County Sheriff searches for hit and run suspect
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5

Latest News

1700 Koch Lane rezone request denial
1700 Koch Lane rezone request denial
Redevelopment on northeast corner of 30th and Broadway Streets
Redevelopment on northeast corner of 30th and Broadway Street
Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect to host homecoming event, free formal clothes
Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect to host homecoming event, free formal clothes
New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District
New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District
Treasurer Michael Frerichs (D-Illinois) speaks about the state's ABLE program during a visit to...
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities