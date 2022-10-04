New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There are efforts to bring improvements to downtown Hannibal through a community improvement district, but the area still needs to be defined.

The district would set aside a portion of sales tax collected at participating businesses and use it to finance their upgrades or help new businesses looking to move in.

Gordon Harrison has owned Lydia’s Cabinet of Curiosities for ten years. He said since Bits and Pieces moved in next to his shop five years ago, he’s gotten more customers.

“She’s a quilt shop and I’m kind of more of a ‘guy’ shop and so I’ve noticed a lot of wives go in there and the husbands come in here,” Harrison said.

Harrison thinks the district would bring positive change to downtown.

“There’s a lot of tourists and boats that come and they don’t want to see empty shops and they also want to spend money and buy things,” Harrison said.

The original district boundaries included Mark Twain Avenue, Main and Broadway Streets. The new additions include the lighthouse stairs and the park between Rock and North Streets.

“There’s been some talk about possibly putting some educational pieces along that and so when people are going up and down the lighthouse they can learn a little bit more community and the history of the community,” said Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Director Corey Mehaffy.

Mehaffy said the majority of downtown business owners are anxious to see the project move forward.

He said the areas on Mark Twain and Broadway Street will benefit greatly.

“We started to see some development on both of those corridors which is great to see, but we feel like these programs will incent additional private investment on both of those corridors and so we are looking forward to that,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy will be going in front of Hannibal City Council Tuesday night to get their input on the revised boundaries.

Those within the approved boundaries can choose whether or not to participate in the program.

New boundaries to be chosen for Hannibal Community Improvement District (WGEM)

