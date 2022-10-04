New health and wellness center to provide hands on lessons for patients

The Illinois Department of Public Health approved Memorial Hospital to start using the center...
The Illinois Department of Public Health approved Memorial Hospital to start using the center on Tuesday.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - More health services are available at Memorial Hospital as the facility has unveiled a new Health and Wellness Center.

Construction started August of 2021 and was originally scheduled for completion for February 2022, supply chain issues pushed back the opening to Tuesday. The center features a sleep lab, teaching kitchen, space for diabetes education and a conference room.

Executive Director of Community Health and Wellness Ashlyn Housewright said the center will give patients and clients the hands on experience they’ve been lacking.

“Sometimes we think healthy eating has to be fancy, but we’re going to bring it down and teach individuals on how they can support themselves from a nutritional standpoint and a simple, easy-to-do process,” Housewright said.

Before Tuesday, Housewright said patients would only receive paper instruction for nutritional guidance.

“This is another chance for us to make goals with the clients and patients we’re working with and take it to the next level,” Housewright added.

As of Tuesday, furniture was still being put into the sleep lab and will be ready for patient use on Oct. 11.

Housewright noted that the lessons taught in the teaching kitchen area available to anyone in the community looking to spruce up their nutritional knowledge. Clients and patients have the option for in-person or virtual lessons.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

The Maintenance Supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Chad Hatton said the debris is...
Hannibal Marina boat ramp closes for dredging
Many of the Quincy Tree Commission's members came out for Tuesday's ceremony.
Blessing Health System awarded Quincy’s Prestigious Landscape Award
As the thermostat temperatures rise with heating, so do energy costs.
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency
WEATHER ALERT - POSSIBLE WIDESPREAD FROST
WEATHER ALERT -WIDESPREAD FROST LOOKS LIKELY