New health and wellness center to provide hands on lessons for patients

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - More health services are available at Memorial Hospital as the facility has unveiled a new Health and Wellness Center.

Construction started August of 2021 and was originally scheduled for completion for February 2022, supply chain issues pushed back the opening to Tuesday. The center features a sleep lab, teaching kitchen, space for diabetes education and a conference room.

Executive Director of Community Health and Wellness Ashlyn Housewright said the center will give patients and clients the hands on experience they’ve been lacking.

“Sometimes we think healthy eating has to be fancy, but we’re going to bring it down and teach individuals on how they can support themselves from a nutritional standpoint and a simple, easy-to-do process,” Housewright said.

Before Tuesday, Housewright said patients would only receive paper instruction for nutritional guidance.

“This is another chance for us to make goals with the clients and patients we’re working with and take it to the next level,” Housewright added.

As of Tuesday, furniture was still being put into the sleep lab and will be ready for patient use on Oct. 11.

Housewright noted that the lessons taught in the teaching kitchen area available to anyone in the community looking to spruce up their nutritional knowledge. Clients and patients have the option for in-person or virtual lessons.

