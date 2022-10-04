New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway

QUINCY (WGEM) - Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.

The Quincy City Council approved an agreement for $200,000 Monday night for the lot where Long John Silver’s used to be.

It’s empty with just a parking lot right now, but city officials said they’ve been in communication with a developer who wants to build a new retail center there.

Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said Marx Properties is investing more than a million dollars to build a 6,000 square foot retail center with three bays which will fall within the city’s mid-Town Business District.

Bevelheimer said the district collects sales taxes from businesses between 30th and 36th Streets on the north side of Broadway that can be used specifically for redevelopment in the area.

”So we felt that it was a need to rejuvenate the area, by adding this one-cent sales tax to the existing businesses, it helps by letting them generate the income to help the redevelopment.” Bevelheimer said.

“You’re going to see some real development now at the corner of 30th and Broadway and I just want to thank Tom Marx personally for taking a chance and I think this is good,” Quincy 4th Alderman Mike Farha said. “It’s a good project, it’s good for us.”

Bevelheimer said the district generates about $14,000 a month through the sales taxes it collects that allow projects like this to be funded.

Bevelheimer said Marx has told the city’s Finance Committee he is ready to start construction as soon as the money becomes available.

Bevelheimer said the money will be paid when the project is done.

