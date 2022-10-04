Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Police in Northern California are investigating a series of homicides which they say could be...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
The Maintenance Supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Chad Hatton said the debris is...
Hannibal Marina boat ramp closes for dredging
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month