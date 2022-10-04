Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover

FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social media site stated.(Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

According to the report Tuesday, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price.

Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk’s argument for winning the case — and thus walking away from the deal — has largely rested on his allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Ukraine aims to restart occupied nuclear reactors
New research claims that harassment has long been a part of women's soccer.
Report: US Soccer ignored abuse of women and girls
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Jan. 16, 2021, in...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’