WEATHER ALERT -WIDESPREAD FROST LOOKS LIKELY

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - While we’ve been in a stretch, of pretty doggone nice weather across the area. We are about to see things come to an end for a brief time. Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday.

A shallow layer of cold air will make a brief run through the region Early Saturday morning
A shallow layer of cold air will make a brief run through the region Early Saturday morning(Max Inman)

Friday a cold front will push through the area and while it will not bring any rain, it will bring significantly cooler temperatures. We have a WEATHER ALERT, and that is for the potential for widespread frost, and possible freezing temperatures Saturday morning. While there has not been a Frost Advisory issued or a Freeze Warning issued for the area we do feel this ALERT gives you ample notice to take any precautions that you might need to take. Such as bringing in any tender plants. Temperatures do rebound next week with daytime high temperatures back up to normal numbers in the low 70s. We are still in a drought for most of the region and the lack of rain in the next seven days is not going to help.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
A high pressure system over the Great Lakes will impact our forecast for one more day.
High pressure to impact our forecast for one more day
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning