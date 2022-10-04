WEATHER ALERT -WIDESPREAD FROST LOOKS LIKELY

QUINCY (WGEM) - While we’ve been in a stretch, of pretty doggone nice weather across the area. We are about to see things come to an end for a brief time. Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday.

A shallow layer of cold air will make a brief run through the region Early Saturday morning (Max Inman)

Friday a cold front will push through the area and while it will not bring any rain, it will bring significantly cooler temperatures. We have a WEATHER ALERT, and that is for the potential for widespread frost, and possible freezing temperatures Saturday morning. While there has not been a Frost Advisory issued or a Freeze Warning issued for the area we do feel this ALERT gives you ample notice to take any precautions that you might need to take. Such as bringing in any tender plants. Temperatures do rebound next week with daytime high temperatures back up to normal numbers in the low 70s. We are still in a drought for most of the region and the lack of rain in the next seven days is not going to help.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.