WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 3) QND Raiders And Macomb Bombers Compete At The IHSA Golf Class 2A Sectionals

QND’s Ross Thompson Finishes Tied For 6th Place On The IHSA Fairways At The Coyote Creek Golf Club
QND Raiders Golf Team Finishes in 3rd Place At The IHSA Class 2A Golf Sectionals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Boys Golf Team is headed back to the State Tournament. Earlier today QND finished in 3rd place at the IHSA Class 2A Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Club. Raiders standout Ross Thompson finished today’s competition tied for 6th place in the individual standings with a score of 75. Konnor Craven finished tied for 15th after carding a score of 78. The Bombers of Macomb High finished in 8th place with a score of 331. Conner Watson led MHS with a 79 followed by Hunter Wilson who carded an 80. Justice Keene finished with an 84 while Nicholas Parkins closed out his round with an 88. Elliot Parkins finished his day on the Fairways with an 89 for Macomb while teammate Brady Self closed out the day with a 92.

Also earlier today, the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders finished in first place at the IHSA Class 1A Lincoln Sectional earlier today. QND finished with a team score of 360 at Logan County’s Lincoln Elks Golf Course. Blair Eftink carded an 85 to finish in 7th place in the individual standings. Hana Knuffman finished with a a score of 86. The Lady Raiders are headed back to the State Tourney at Decatur’s Red Tail Run!

In other IHSA Girls Class 2A Sectional at O’Fallon action, the Quincy Lady Blue Devils carded a team score of 336 on the fairways today. As a team, QHS finished in 5th place. Sacred Heart-Griffin finished in first place with a score of 312. O’Fallon finished second with a score of 318. Normal U finished in third place with a 319. Quincy standouts Sophia Gold, and Saya Geisendorfer finished with scores of 77 and 80 respectively. Maddie O’Brien carded an 85 while Dulaney Bennett finished her day on the greens with a 94. Sophia and Saya will now advance and represent Quincy High at the state tournament this weekend!

Meanwhile in the “Show Me State” today, the Hannibal Lady Pirates golf team won their 3rd match in a row. HHS defeated Palmyra & Centralia. Hannibal posted a team score of 377. That’s a school record for lowest team score in a 18 hole event!

