WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 3) QU Hawks Basketball Programs Gearing Up For Hoopsfest In The Gem City On October 20

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The pre-season fun at Pepsi Arena for Tri-State area basketball fans will get underway on Thursday, October 20. That’s when both the Women’s and Men’s basketball squads from Quincy University will be on the hardwood giving fans a sneak peak at the players that will representing the Hawks programs in GLVC play this season. Head coaches Steve Hawkins and Kaci Bailey will also be on hand as well interacting with fans.

They’ll also be lots of fun and games planned throughout the evening event as well. Hoopsfest is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 p.m.

