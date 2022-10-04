WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 3) QU Hawks Basketball Programs Gearing Up For Hoopsfest In The Gem City On October 20

Tri-State College Basketball Fans Will Get A Chance To See The Hawks In Action On The Hardwood In 17 Days
QU Lady Hawks Head Coach Kaci Bailey Will Have Her Squad Ready For "Hoopsfest" On October 20
QU Lady Hawks Head Coach Kaci Bailey Will Have Her Squad Ready For "Hoopsfest" On October 20
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The pre-season fun at Pepsi Arena for Tri-State area basketball fans will get underway on Thursday, October 20. That’s when both the Women’s and Men’s basketball squads from Quincy University will be on the hardwood giving fans a sneak peak at the players that will representing the Hawks programs in GLVC play this season. Head coaches Steve Hawkins and Kaci Bailey will also be on hand as well interacting with fans.

They’ll also be lots of fun and games planned throughout the evening event as well. Hoopsfest is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 3) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Take On Geneseo On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch On Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Face Geneseo On The WB6 Soccer Pitch On Tuesday

Sports

Former MLB player Rabe marvels at longevity of Cardinals trio

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Potts
With his 703rd career blast Monday night in Pittsburgh, Pujols took sole possession of second place on the all-time career RBI list.

Sports

Cardinals announce when potential NLCS tickets will go on sale

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Usery
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced when tickets for the potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale.

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

Sports

Macomb Bombers Setting Records During Sensational Season

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Macomb football

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT

Sports

QMG Play of the Week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 5

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Sports

In his final regular season Busch Stadium at-bat, Pujols homers to tie Babe Ruth on MLB all-time RBI list

Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
Not long after the Cardinals presented two of their franchise icons with gifts in a pre-game ceremony ahead of the final game at Busch Stadium of their illustrious careers, Albert Pujols showed once again that he is the gift that keeps on giving.

Sports

Tom Oakley Cross Country Invitational Highlights

Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports