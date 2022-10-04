WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 3) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Take On Geneseo On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch On Tuesday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After a successful weekend on the soccer pitch in Burlington, Iowa that saw Quincy High lock up 2 wins during tournament action on Friday and Saturday, today it was time to go back to work for the “Blue and White!” The (10-6) Blue Devils started practice this afternoon, on natural grass, with thoughts of Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference showdown against (9-5-1) Geneseo on their minds and hearts. Tomorrow’s game will be played on grass, so QHS continued to practice on the same surface. It should also be noted that Quincy played on grass on both Friday and Saturday, in the Hawkeye State, and had no problems as they posted 2 tournament victories against Dunlap and Highland (IL). Right now the Blue Devils control their own destiny in the conference. With a victory over Geneseo, on their home pitch, QHS will lock up another WB6 crown. The Blue Devils beat Geneseo during their last meeting in 2021 in “The Gem City” 2 to 1.

Earlier today, Quincy head coach Ron Bridal took timeout from practice to offer a scouting report on what he expects to see from GHS in 24 hours when the Maple Leafs (now 5-0 in the WB6) and Blue Devils (now 5-1 in the WB6) collide on the pitch in one of the biggest games of the regular season.

