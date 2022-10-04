WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 3) Palmyra Lady Panthers Play Host To The Lady Tigers Of Canton On The MSHSAA Dirt

MSHSAA Softball/IHSA Volleyball Scores From A Busy Monday Night
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, October 3, 2022

MSHSAA Softball

Canton 1

Palmyra 0

MSHSAA Softball

Van-Far 17

Marion County 5

MC Now (3-12) On The Season

Milan 7

Scotland County 8

Monroe City 8

Highland 4

Atlanta 0

North Shelby 4

NS Raiders Win On “Senior Night”

Louisiana 11

South Shelby 1

Warrenton 0

Bowling Green 1

BG Lady Cats Now (16-8)

IHSA Volleyball

Pittsfield 0

Camp Point Central 2

Central Now (12-3) On The Season

South Fulton 0

Brown County 2

BC Wins 25-20, 25-10

Illini West 2

Mercer County 0

Chargers Win 25-14, 25-22

IW Lady Chargers Now (18-5)

Unity 2

Payson-Seymour 0

UHS Wins 25-16, 25-10

UHS Will Host Camp Point Central On Thursday

