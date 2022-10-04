WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 3) Palmyra Lady Panthers Play Host To The Lady Tigers Of Canton On The MSHSAA Dirt
MSHSAA Softball/IHSA Volleyball Scores From A Busy Monday Night
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, October 3, 2022
MSHSAA Softball
Canton 1
Palmyra 0
MSHSAA Softball
Van-Far 17
Marion County 5
MC Now (3-12) On The Season
Milan 7
Scotland County 8
Monroe City 8
Highland 4
Atlanta 0
North Shelby 4
NS Raiders Win On “Senior Night”
Louisiana 11
South Shelby 1
Warrenton 0
Bowling Green 1
BG Lady Cats Now (16-8)
IHSA Volleyball
Pittsfield 0
Camp Point Central 2
Central Now (12-3) On The Season
South Fulton 0
Brown County 2
BC Wins 25-20, 25-10
Illini West 2
Mercer County 0
Chargers Win 25-14, 25-22
IW Lady Chargers Now (18-5)
Unity 2
Payson-Seymour 0
UHS Wins 25-16, 25-10
UHS Will Host Camp Point Central On Thursday
