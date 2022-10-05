Adams County farmers start harvesting corn, soybeans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Harvest season is underway for some farmers in Adams County and those getting in the fields said this year’s operation requires planning.

Coatsburg, Illinois, farmer David Niekamp said he and his son have harvested about two thirds of their soybeans so far and are hoping to get the rest harvested over the next couple of days.

He said the sunny, dry conditions have got his soybeans right where he wants them when it comes to their moisture levels.

“There will be some, little leaves on the bottom maybe,” Niekamp said. “Just what the moisture is, you want it 13 and a little bit below because you get docked with anything over 13 moisture.”

He said too much moisture can that can impact their profits as it costs farmers money to dry their harvested soybeans at a grain elevator.

Adams County Farm Bureau President Brent Clair said bigger farms are starting to harvest their corn but smaller farmers like himself are holding off due to concerns over moisture levels.

He said moist corn needs to be dried at a grain elevator which costs farmers money. He said if moist corn is stored, it has a higher risk of spoiling which could affect up to half of a farmer’s profit margin.

Clair said the condition have been helpful for drying out their crops but relying on the weather for too long comes with a risk.

“It could switch like a flip of a switch,” he said. “You know, we go into rain constantly and that’s gonna make stalks rot and fall over, that’s gonna make the soils muddy. When we bring big machinery and tear up the soil, either by ruts or by compaction. You know, you don’t want to wait forever but at the same time though, that is a risk you kind of got to take.”

He said farmers might wait for a few more weeks in October before starting to harvest their corn, as long as the weather conditions stay sunny and warm with low humidity.

