Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 5th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amaree Fifer

Ava Stark

Waiks McDonald

Jenny Hesse Sparrow

Kory Bienhoff

Casey Hollensteiner

Bruce Thomas

Judy Bergman

Wanda Carlson

James Reddick

Ben Drebes

Kea’Onnie Anderson

Cindy Cary

Michaella Lyon

Beverly Fleer

Kayla Link

Mary Willingham

ANNIVERSARIES

Ron & Therese Epping

Blaine & Courtney Pestle

Roger & Martha Lantz

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.