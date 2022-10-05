Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home

QUINCY (WGEM) - Chompz Great American Grill in Quincy has moved to the Illinois Veterans Home at 1707 N 12th St.

A sign on the door of the former Chompz building at 12th and Jefferson Street announced the move.

Chompz owner Steve Bunch said the move was made in an effort to lower overhead.

Bunch said, although the restaurant is open now and they are fulfilling online orders, they are planning a grand opening later this month, once they are completely moved to the new location.

Bunch added they also have shortened hours right now, but planned to extend those in the next few weeks.

Bunch said he also hoped to be able to lower prices thanks to the lower overhead.

Bunch also owns Skrambowels which moved from 3400 Broadway to the Vets’ Home in 2018.

