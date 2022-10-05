Culver-Stockton College is preparing their students with real job scenarios

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) - Students studying to become mental health workers at Culver Stockton experienced a real world simulation.

Students who minor in mental health entered a mock child abuse house.

This staged home gave students the feel for what they could experience when they go into the work force.

They walked through the home and gathered evidence of what appeared to be happening.

“A simulation like this really helps prepare them for several different ways.” said Culver-Stockton Director of Counselor Education Angel Knoverek. “Not all of them will become investigators, certainly if they do this will be helpful. They understand the process and that everything is not as easy as they would think it would be.”

This is the sixth year the college set up a mock house for their students.

There were 16 students that participated in the simulation.

Students said this mock house put into practice what they’ve been learning in the classroom.

“Seeing it in an actual household is different than reading about it I feel like,” Culver-Stockton Senior Sopheea Vomund said. “Seeing diapers or things like that laying about, all of it is just very gross and disgusting and unhygienic. Seeing it in real life is really impactful to realize that there really are many children who are living in households like this.”

Knoverek said after visiting the mock house the students then interview the parents and children involved in the simulated case.

There will be 25 students that go on to complete a child advocacy studies certificate and this will help them as they enter the human services field.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.