DECISION 2022: McDonough County voters to decide between Petitgout, Clark for sheriff

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County voters will decide between (R) Nick Petitgout and (I) Mark Clark for sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election.

Clark, a challenger with 29 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, was not on the June 28 primary ballot. The State of Illinois requires Independent candidates to attain 5% of the total vote from the previous general election. Clark garnered 1,020 signatures of the needed 600 to be eligible.

Clark began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a reserve officer and deputy for the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department.

As the current Sgt. of Field Training at Colchester Police Department, Clark said his campaign slogan promises transparency, integrity and accountability.

If elected, Clark said he would hold Facebook Live sessions and town halls for community members to get to know the office.

“I think it would help make everything more personable and help us to get to understand each other,” Clark said. “Some people might be scared of the police, so if they get to meet a deputy or talk one-on-one they’d see we’re just normal people.”

While recruitment and retention of law enforcement remains a statewide concern, Clark said he would form hiring committees similar to the Illinois State of Police to alleviate the problem.

“They have these boards who are in charge of doing that initial part of hiring, and once they get through a stack of 50 or 100 people, they would pass on a list to the department,” Clark said.

As an Independent, Clark also wants to eliminate any politics that he said may already take place in the sheriff’s office.

“I don’t want to be a politician, I want to be there for the people,” Clark added.

Incumbent Nick Petitgout comes into the election with over a decade in the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning his law enforcement career as a deputy in 2007, Petitgout was appointed sheriff in the spring of 2018 and later elected sheriff the same year.

Petitgout said a primary focus under his leadership is equipping the office with body cameras.

“Having a city officer and a county officer in the same environment or on the same call and not having body cameras, you have those conflicting views,” Petitgout said.

Recruitment and retention of deputies is also a priority for Petitgout. He said the office is holding an informational event on Friday, Oct. 7 for anyone in the community who is interested in law enforcement.

“We just want to try something different and we want to gauge how much interest we have in our own community,” Petitgout said.

Petitgout added that it could be more attractive for prospective employees to meet office officials straight away rather than near the end of the hiring process.

Entering the final month of the election year, Petitgout believes the position belongs to the candidate with the most experience inside the sheriff’s office.

The general election McDonough County ballot can be viewed here.

