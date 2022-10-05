DECISION 2022: McDonough County voters to decide between Petitgout, Clark for sheriff

On Tuesday evening, the League of Women Voters of McDonough County hosted a candidate forum at...
On Tuesday evening, the League of Women Voters of McDonough County hosted a candidate forum at Macomb Jr./Sr. High School.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County voters will decide between (R) Nick Petitgout and (I) Mark Clark for sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election.

Clark, a challenger with 29 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, was not on the June 28 primary ballot. The State of Illinois requires Independent candidates to attain 5% of the total vote from the previous general election. Clark garnered 1,020 signatures of the needed 600 to be eligible.

Clark began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a reserve officer and deputy for the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department.

As the current Sgt. of Field Training at Colchester Police Department, Clark said his campaign slogan promises transparency, integrity and accountability.

If elected, Clark said he would hold Facebook Live sessions and town halls for community members to get to know the office.

“I think it would help make everything more personable and help us to get to understand each other,” Clark said. “Some people might be scared of the police, so if they get to meet a deputy or talk one-on-one they’d see we’re just normal people.”

While recruitment and retention of law enforcement remains a statewide concern, Clark said he would form hiring committees similar to the Illinois State of Police to alleviate the problem.

“They have these boards who are in charge of doing that initial part of hiring, and once they get through a stack of 50 or 100 people, they would pass on a list to the department,” Clark said.

As an Independent, Clark also wants to eliminate any politics that he said may already take place in the sheriff’s office.

“I don’t want to be a politician, I want to be there for the people,” Clark added.

Incumbent Nick Petitgout comes into the election with over a decade in the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning his law enforcement career as a deputy in 2007, Petitgout was appointed sheriff in the spring of 2018 and later elected sheriff the same year.

Petitgout said a primary focus under his leadership is equipping the office with body cameras.

“Having a city officer and a county officer in the same environment or on the same call and not having body cameras, you have those conflicting views,” Petitgout said.

Recruitment and retention of deputies is also a priority for Petitgout. He said the office is holding an informational event on Friday, Oct. 7 for anyone in the community who is interested in law enforcement.

“We just want to try something different and we want to gauge how much interest we have in our own community,” Petitgout said.

Petitgout added that it could be more attractive for prospective employees to meet office officials straight away rather than near the end of the hiring process.

Entering the final month of the election year, Petitgout believes the position belongs to the candidate with the most experience inside the sheriff’s office.

The general election McDonough County ballot can be viewed here.

Voter Information: 2022 General Election

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Chompz former location at 12th and Jefferson Street
Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home
Kirlin’s building ends vacancy stretch with Codex Books relocation
Quincy man remembers Loretta Lynn
Quincy man remembers Loretta Lynn
Illinois House Republicans warn of property tax hike caused by SAFE-T Act
Illinois House Republicans warn of property tax hike caused by SAFE-T Act